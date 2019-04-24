Rahul promises statutory status to NSC, NSA

-
The Congress will provide statutory status to the National Security Council and the office of the National Security Adviser if the party is voted to power, party President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.
This, he said in a Facebook post, was part of the party's concept of justice for all.
The move comes after the party recently unveiled its agenda for strengthening internal security situation through a report prepared by Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda (retd), who led the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strikes when he headed the army's Northern Command.
