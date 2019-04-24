Rahul promises statutory status to NSC, NSA

The will provide statutory status to the and the office of the if the party is voted to power, said on Wednesday.

This, he said in a post, was part of the party's concept of justice for all.

The move comes after the party recently unveiled its agenda for strengthening internal security situation through a report prepared by (retd), who led the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strikes when he headed the army's

--IANS

amit/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)