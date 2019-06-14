Mira shares Shahid Kapoor's 'then and now' image

Kapoor's wife has shared a photograph of the actor's transition over sixteen years.

Mira, on Thursday, shared a a still from "Ishq Vishk", which released in 2003 and a still from Shahid's yet-to-release "Kabir Singh" on

She captioned the image as: "16 year challenge" along with a fire emoji.

and got married in July 2015. The couple have two children and

On the front, currently awaits the release of "Kabir Singh", a remake of the popular Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" that originally starred and It also stars

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by

--IANS

dc/rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)