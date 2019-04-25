Misa Bharti files her nomination from Patliputra

-
Misa Bharti, elder daughter of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, filed her nomination from the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar on Thursday. She was accompanied by her mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap Yadav.
Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), submitted her papers holding a framed picture of her father in her hands. She said that she missed her father and therefore decided to carry his picture with her. "I am confident that people will support and vote for me. I will win from here," she added.
She said that she was getting an overwhelming response during her poll campaign. "I am telling the people that I won't promise you the moon, but I will try to develop this constituency," she added.
Misa Bharti had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Patliputra. She was defeated by the BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav, an RJD rebel who joined the saffron party after being denied ticket from the constituency by Lalu Prasad. He is currently Minister of State for Rural Development in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.
