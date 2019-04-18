Moderate 57% voter turnout in Maharashtra (2nd Lead)

recorded a moderate with around 57 per cent voting recorded till 5 p.m for the 10 constituencies in the state, (EC) officials said.

The highest 60.88 per cent turnout was recorded in Nanded and the lowest 51.98 per cent in Solapur.

The poll percentage in other constituencies was Buldhana 57.09 per cent, Akola 54.45, Amravati 55.43, Parbhani 58.50, Hingoli 60.69, Beed 58.44, Osmanabad 57.04 and Latur 57.94 per cent.

At the closing time for elections, there were long queues of voters, including many women and first-timer voters, outside many polling stations.

The EC officials said they would all be permitted to exercise their franchise, and the final voting figures are likely to increase accordingly later in the evening.

--IANS

qn/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)