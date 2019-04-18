Poll officials face FIRs over lapses in Tripura vote

The (EC) will file FIRs against presiding officers and political activists who indulged in malpractices during the first phase of polling in West Lok Sabha constituency on April 11, according to officials on Thursday.

"Following the instructions of the EC, I have asked all the 19 Returning Officers to file FIRs with the police against those presiding officers, polling officials, polling agents and political activists who indulged in unlawful activities and disturbed the election process," Returning to the West Lok Sabha constituency told IANS.

Mahatme, also the of West District, said, "At the moment we are unable to tell the exact number of people against whom FIRs are being registered as the process is on in several places."

The police have been asked to arrest people involved in offences during the polling. They were being identified by studying webcasting, CCTV footage, documents and complaints of the political parties, the said.

On the possible re-polling, Mahatme said: "We have sent our reports and recommendations to the after studying reports of central observers, police observers, district magistrates and facts & evidences of the webcasting of polling."

Meanwhile, (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti, summoned by the EC, left on Thursday for

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies. Polling in the Tripura West was held on April 11 and the has deferred the voting in the Tripura East constituency from April 18 to April 23, citing "unconducive security situation".

In another development, Returning to the Tripura East Vikas Singh (also of the Dhalai District) has served a notice to BJP candidate for breaching the spending limit.

As per the guideline, a Lok Sabha candidate in the northeastern states is allowed to spend Rs 70 lakh for campaign and other electoral purposes.

Alleging large-scale malpractices, the on Thursday again demanded fresh election to the Tripura West constituency, while the Communist Party of (CPI-M) demanded re-polling in 774 of the 1,679 polling stations.

Tripura said the AICC would raise the fresh polling issue with the EC.

The and the CPI-M leaders on Thursday reiterated that election to the Tripura West was "farcical" and was rigged by the BJP and its hooligans as the central and state forces were kept away.

Despite repeated assurances, the EC and the Tripura failed to ensure free and fair voting in the seat, member said.

Nabendu Bhattacharjee, however, rejected these accusations saying the opposition was making false allegations.

