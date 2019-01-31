Modi devastated India: Congress on unemployment rate

Saying Indias unemployment rate was at a four-decade high, the on Thursday accused of "devastating the economy".

"In just five years, has devastated the economy and driven unemployment to a 45-year-high. The youth of have one question for you Modiji, Hows The Jobs," tweeted the

"Unemployment rate is at a 45-year-high. This is why (National Sample Survey Office) Report was kept under the wraps.

"This is why members of NSC (National Statistical Commission) resigned. Promise of two crore jobs turned out to be a cruel joke!

" does not want a government that has left the future of our youth in jeopardy," said

A report, citing data collated under the NSSO, a report that has been withheld by the government, said that India's unemployment rate was at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

