Infosys arm to revive lake in Karnataka

Global software major Infosys' philanthropic arm on Thursday said that it will restore the in Karnataka's district.

"The Foundation will restore the lake by cleaning the tank, removing silt and waste deposit, ensuring of Panchakalyani and a nearby tank called Ganeshan Honda, reconnecting the existing canals and building a compound wall," the city-based Foundation said in a statement here.

Panchakalyani, about 140 km from here, is said to be one of the largest ancient lakes of Melukote town, which has several water bodies situated on a hill top through which rain water has been harvested for consumption and irrigation for decades.

"The restoration project is important to improve the water quality of the lake and bring back the balance in the natural ecosystem of Melukote," Foundation said in the statement.

By preserving the lakes of Melukote, a town patronized by the empires of Hoysala, Vijayanagara and the Wodeyars of erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore, structures and legacy are also protected, Murty said.

