Modi government has no right to present full budget: Congress

The on Thursday warned of massive protests inside and outside Parliament if the tried to present a full-fledged budget instead of a vote on account saying it will violate Constitutional propriety and parliamentary norms.

Questioning the legitimacy of the Modi government's reported move, asked how can the government present a budget for 365 days when its tenure ends within 56 days of the beginning of the financial year 2019-20.

"If the presents a full budget, then it will be a flagrant violation of parliamentary conventions and norms followed over seven decades.

"The has neither the electoral mandate nor electoral legitimacy to present its 6th full budget in 5 years," Tewari told the media here.

Pointing to the fact that the term of the present government ends on May 26, Tewari said: "From where does the government derive the locus to present budget for 365 days?

"Seeking to hide the economic mismanagement in the last 5 years, it is resorting to complete violation of Constitutional propriety and parliamentary procedures and norms," said Tewari, adding that the will oppose it tooth and nail inside and outside Parliament.

