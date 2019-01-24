Yes Bank ends 8% up on appointment of new MD, CEO

Shares of settled 8 per cent higher on Thursday after the company announced as its next (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Kapoor.

The in a regulatory filing said that the current Deutsche India would be the next MD and of with effect from March 1.

Its share price on the BSE closed at Rs 213.85, higher Rs 16.55 or 8.39 per cent from its previous close of Rs 197.30.

"The bank has received RBI approval for its new MD and ..to join on or before March 1," the bank said in a statement.

With the announcement of appointment, its share price spiked 19 per cent around 3.25 p.m to touch an intra-day high of Rs 234.90 per share.

In September 2018, the RBI had rejected the bank's request to extend Kapoor's tenure for another three years, saying he could continue until January 31, 2019.

The bank had reported a 7 per cent decline in its net profit in the October-December quarter of 2018-19 at Rs 1,001.85 crore, on a year-on-year basis.

