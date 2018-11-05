Modi, Rahul greet people on Dhanteras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras.
"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May this special day enhance the spirit of peace and prosperity in our society," Modi tweeted.
Expressing joy on the nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completing its first deterrence patrol, the Prime Minister said the festival became more special.
"Dhanteras gets even more special! India's pride, nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol!"
Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali. All purchases made on the occasion are considered to have divine blessings.
Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Best wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. I and the Congress Party wish for your success, prosperity and glory."
