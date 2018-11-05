Kim Jong-un to visit Russia: South Korean envoy

North Korean leader is set to visit for talks with Russian later in November, the South Korean to said on Monday.

The specific dates of Kim's visit were not announced but said it was likely to happen later this month.

" has asked for Kim's visit within this year and expects it to happen. But North seems to be weighing the time and place while looking into the agenda and possible agreements with Russia," Woo was cited as saying by news agency.

"With Kim's visit to South also planned this year, North appears to be dwelling long on the time of his Russian trip," he said.

Kim is also expected to visit before the end of 2018, which would make him the first North Korean leader to set foot in the neighbouring country.

According to experts, the visit could take place in the first week of December.

The two possible meetings will take place before the second summit between Kim and US on North Korea's denuclearization process.

Kim had decided to end Pyongyang's isolation earlier this year and declared that he wanted to work towards achieving peace on the and sign a peace treaty with

The two Koreas have been technically at war for over six decades as the Korean War in the 1950s had ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty.

Woo added that Putin was also set to visit in the first half of 2019.

The details of the visit would be finalized soon with Moscow, where is likely to push for a free trade agreement between the two countries, he added.

In June, Putin and South Korean Moon Jae-in had agreed to initiate a dialogue for signing of the treaty.

