Modi, Rahul to address rallies in Hoshangabad today

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address rallies for their respective party candidates in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to BJP sources, the Prime Minister will address a rally at the Railway Institute Grounds at 3 p.m., after reaching Hoshangabad via Itarsi and Bhopal.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will address a gathering in Piparia at 4 p.m. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be present at the event.

