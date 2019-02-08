Modi rubbing salt into Andhra's wounds: CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliament address on Thursday as "appalling" and alleged that he was rubbing salt into the wounds of his state instead of doing justice to it by fulfilling his commitments.
Naidu said this in a teleconference with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.
Naidu is the president of the TDP, which pulled out of the BJP-led NDA last year over the latter's refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister, who is trying to cobble together an anti-BJP front, took strong exception to Modi calling the opposition alliance 'maha milavat' (highly adulterated).
According to TDP sources, Naidu reiterated the Opposition charge that Modi has weakened the democratic institutions in the country and said that the Modi government had failed on all fronts.
The TDP chief plans a 12-hour sit-in in New Delhi on February 11 over the demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh. He appealed to all to make his protest a success.
Claiming that leaders of many national parties would be joining him in protest, Naidu also invited the state opposition parties to participate in it. "It is for them to decide whether to stand with the people or continue playing politics," he said.
--IANS
ms/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU