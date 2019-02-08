Jobless youth will punish the BJP in LS polls: Akhilesh

(SP) Yadav on Friday said with the hopes of the nation's youth for jobs dashed, they will be restless and "punish" the in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of some leaders joining his party, the former Minister also said that at a time when the farmers were faced with unprecedented crisis, the BJP was yet again showing them pipe dreams and insulting them.

When asked to react on Narendra Modi's speech in the on Thursday, where he referred to the alliances being formed against the BJP as "Maha-Milawat", Yadav said time will tell that this alliance will pull the rug from under the feet of many.

Reading from selected text from the 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto) of the BJP for the 2017 state assembly elections, the 45-year-old said that the ruling party had not fulfilled any of its promises and was now trying to hoodwink the innocent people by false figures and facts.

He said neither jobs have been created as promised, nor the loan waiver has been rolled out honestly.

He also slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for the power crisis in the state and said not an additional unit of has been produced in after the SP government left office.

He also charged the for bringing education and in the state to a halt.

"They had promised six All in the state and the third budget has been presented yet there is no talk of it.

"We are proud to say that it was the SP government which had given free of cost lands for both the Gorakhpur and AIIMS," the SP stated.

When asked on whether he would be meeting in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, when she comes to on Monday, he ducked the question and told the that the question "would earn him 100 marks"!

On the question on the announcement of the seat-sharing arrangement with ally Bahujan Samaj Party, he quipped that it would be announced at an appropriate time.

He also expressed confidence that the SP-BSP alliance would wipe out the BJP in the polls.

