Modi, Shah to address 5 more rallies in Bengal in April

and are scheduled to address five more public rallies in this month, a state BJP said on Monday.

While Modi is scheduled to address three rallies ahead of the third and fourth phase of polling in the state, Shah will also hold two more public meetings on consecutive days.

"Modiji will hold a public rally in district's Buniadpur on April 20. He is also scheduled to hold two more rallies in the state on April 24," a state BJP leader, who did not want to be named, told IANS.

"Of the two rallies scheduled on April 24, one might be held in district's Ranaghat and the other in district's Colour," he said.

The also said that is scheduled to hold two rallies in the state on April 22 and 23 but said the venues are yet to be confirmed.

Modi has already held three rallies in the first week of April in north Bengal's Siliguri and Cooch Behar as well as Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, while Shah held two rallies in the Darjeeling hills and Raiganj on April 11.

