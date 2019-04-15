EC puts curbs on Yogi, Mayawati campaign

The (EC) on Monday barred and Uttar Pradesh from campaigning in the elections for 48 and 72 hours respectively.

While the action against came for violating the code of conduct (MCC) when she asked Muslims at a rally in Saharanpur to vote in a consolidated manner in favour of the SP-BSP-RLD combine, Adityanath was barred over his "Ali and Bajrang Bali" comment made in

"The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 72 hours from 6 a.m. on April 16 (Tuesday)," the order on Adityanath said.

In a separate order, the poll panel censured and "strongly condemned the impugned statements made by her".

It said she would also be barred from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterance in media related to elections for 48 hours.

"The Commission observes that being a senior leader, Mayawati should have desisted herself in making statements that have the undertone and propensity to polarise the elections, which is not confined to the constituency only where the statement is made, but to the other parts as well, due to fast dissemination of information in the digital age," the order said.

The had on April 11 issued notices to both Mayawati and Adityanath for violating the code of conduct.

While the had urged the Muslim community to vote only for SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidates, the had said that if the Congress, and had faith in Ali, "we have faith in 'Bajrangbali'".

