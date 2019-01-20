Modi, Shah will break up country: Kejriwal

Party (AAP) leader said on Sunday that and will break up the country if they return to power in the 2019

"Agar inki desh mein dobara sarkar aa gayi 2019 mein, toh yeh desh ke tukde tukde kar dengey (If they return to power in the 2019 elections, they will break up the country)," Kejriwal told the media in Sangrur town in Punjab, around 130 km from here.

Kejriwal said that people in the country wanted to defeat the in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The country is fed up with the five year rule of Modi and They have destroyed this country in five years. They have poisoned the minds of people," the said.

"The whole country wants to defeat them. Leaders of all parties have got together and urged people to defeat them (BJP) in the elections," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Delhi and AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia, reached Sangrur by train.

After meeting party leaders from Punjab, Kejriwal left for Barnala town by road to launch the party's campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

js/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)