Business Standard

Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday

IANS  |  Varanasi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, re-contesting from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, will hold a roadshow here on Thursday, a day before filing his nomination papers.

Senior BJP leaders said Modi will arrive on Thursday afternoon to kick off the roadshow in the temple town. The roadshow will begin from the Lanka area of the city and cover Assi Ghat, Bhadaini, Sonarpura, Madanpura, Jangambadi, Godowlia before concluding at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

All the preparations for it have been completed.

Modi won the 2014 elections from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Ajay Rai of the Congress.

The high-profile seat will go to polls on May 19 in the seventh phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 22:14 IST

