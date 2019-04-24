Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday

Modi, re-contesting from the parliamentary constituency, will hold a roadshow here on Thursday, a day before filing his nomination papers.

Senior BJP leaders said will arrive on Thursday afternoon to kick off the roadshow in the temple town. The roadshow will begin from the Lanka area of the city and cover Assi Ghat, Bhadaini, Sonarpura, Madanpura, Jangambadi, Godowlia before concluding at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

All the preparations for it have been completed.

won the 2014 elections from the Lok Sabha seat by defeating (AAP) national convenor and of the

The high-profile seat will go to polls on May 19 in the seventh phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

aks/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)