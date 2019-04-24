NPF moves to disqualify seven rebel Nagaland MLAs

Nagaland's opposition (NPF) on Wednesday filed disqualification petition before Vikho-o against seven of its legislators for defying the party's collective decision to support the in the April 11 polls.

The seven rebel NPF legislators - Kejong Chang, E.E. Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, C.L. John, B.S. Nganlang, N. Thongwang Konyak and Toyang Chang - had campaigned for Nationalist (NDPP) despite show-cause notices issued to them.

Yepthomi was the of the ruling NDPP-led PDA, which also comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal-United and an Independent. The NPF, which did not field its candidate, had supported Congress' candidate, former

In a statement issued here, the NPF said: "The reason of filling the disqualification petition against the seven erring MLAs is willfully defying the party's collection decision to support the in the 2019 to the lone Parliamentary Constituency.

"It is crystal clear that by openly going against the party's decision amounts to voluntarily giving up the membership of the NPF. The party have empowered the NPF legislature wing to file and pursue the disqualification petitions against the erring legislators."

The NPF said it also hoped that will dispose of the matter "within time and without fear or favour as per law".

