Business Standard

MP government plans to develop app to combat crime

IANS  |  Bhopal 

The Madhya Pradesh government has planned to develop an app on the lines of America's AMBER Alert to combat crime in the state.

According to official sources, this app will connect the public with all the police stations, highway police and traffic police in the state and help disseminate information about any incident of crime and the accused faster.

State Law Minister P.C. Sharma said: "The government is serious about developing an app on the lines of America's AMBER Alert. We will hold talks with Google. Through this app, information about crimes and sketches of accused will reach the common man. It will help to arrest them in lesser time."

The AMBER (America's Missing Broadcast Emergency Response) Alert app was implemented in America after the abduction and killing of a nine-year-old girl in 1996.

--IANS

hindi-niy/pg/bg

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 18:22 IST

