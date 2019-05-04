Mumtaz is healthy and well, says daughter

-
Veteran actress Mumtaz is in London, hale and hearty, her daughter Tanya Madhwani said after a death hoax emerged on social media.
"So exhausting, another rumour of my mother's death. She is healthy and looking beautiful as always and has asked me to let her fans know she is well! It's all rubbish," Tanya wrote on Instagram.
In an accompanying video, she said: "My mother is fine. She is in London... She is sending her love to you all."
The buzz began with some social media users, including key film trade experts, writing about Mumtaz's death on Friday night.
Film director and writer Milap Zaveri had dispelled the rumours first, and tweeted: "Just spoke to Mumtaz aunty and her nephew Shaad Randhawa on conference. She is hale and hearty."
Even last year, rumours of Mumtaz's demise had done the rounds.
The 71-year-old actress is known for films like "Do Raaste", "Bandhan" and "Loafer".
