Mumtaz is healthy and well, says daughter

Veteran is in London, and hearty, her daughter Madhwani said after a death emerged on

"So exhausting, another rumour of my mother's death. She is healthy and looking beautiful as always and has asked me to let her fans know she is well! It's all rubbish," wrote on

In an accompanying video, she said: "My mother is fine. She is in .. She is sending her love to you all."

The buzz began with some users, including key film trade experts, writing about Mumtaz's death on Friday night.

and writer had dispelled the rumours first, and tweeted: "Just spoke to aunty and her nephew on conference. She is and hearty."

Even last year, rumours of Mumtaz's demise had done the rounds.

The 71-year-old is known for films like "Do Raaste", "Bandhan" and "Loafer".

--IANS

rb/sug/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)