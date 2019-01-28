JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Many senior BJP members expected to join AAP: Raghav Chadha
Business Standard

School evacuated over bomb threat in Jaipur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A hoax call about a bomb in a school here created panic among students and staff on Monday, police said.

According to the school administration, they received a call about a bomb being planted at the campus, police said.

Soon, the school was evacuated and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and thoroughly checked the area but no explosive was found, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sanganer police station Lakhan Singh said.

"After much chaos, the school went on to commence the scheduled programme of the day," he added.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements