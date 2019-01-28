School evacuated over bomb threat in Jaipur

A call about a bomb in a school here created panic among students and staff on Monday, police said.

According to the school administration, they received a call about a bomb being planted at the campus, police said.

Soon, the school was evacuated and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and thoroughly checked the area but no explosive was found, (SHO) of the station Lakhan Singh said.

"After much chaos, the school went on to commence the scheduled programme of the day," he added.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the SHO said.

