National Film Awards to be declared after LS polls

The winners of will be declared after the 2019

The update was shared on Wednesday via a press release posted on the website of the (PIB), the publicity arm of the

The winners are decided by an independent jury consisting of eminent filmmakers and film personalities and declared in April every year.

But they have been pushed back this year as "elections to the 17th Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies of four states are underway and the awards also include one for the most film friendly state".

"Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, which facilitates level playing field to all political parties and the candidates and inter alia seeks to ensure that the power of media is not used in such a manner which affects the general conduct and level playing field during the election process, it has been decided to declare the awards after the election process is over and the MCC concludes," the statement read.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, which began earlier this month, will run till May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

honours the best of through an event in on May 3 every year. The date for this year is yet to be announced.

