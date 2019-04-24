Shraddha shoots in Karjat for 'Saaho'

is shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming film "Saaho" in Karjat in

took to her stories on Wednesday and posted a boomerang video of her travelling.

She captioned it: "Karjat time! 'Saaho'."

"Saaho" also stars "Baahubali" Prabhas. "Saaho" is set to hit the screens on on August 15 next year.

The film is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. It promises to provide a pan- appeal.

Apart from and Prabhas,"Saaho" also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Murali Sharma, amongst others.

It has music by and lyrics by has lent his creativity to the film, with veteran as the and as the

A UV Creations production, the film will be presented by T-Series and its Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA

--IANS

dc/sim/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)