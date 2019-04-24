JUST IN
Shraddha shoots in Karjat for 'Saaho'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is shooting for the next schedule of her upcoming film "Saaho" in Karjat in Maharashtra.

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and posted a boomerang video of her travelling.

She captioned it: "Karjat time! 'Saaho'."

"Saaho" also stars "Baahubali" actor Prabhas. "Saaho" is set to hit the screens on Independence Day on August 15 next year.

The film is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. It promises to provide a pan-India appeal.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas,"Saaho" also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, amongst others.

It has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Director of photography Madhie has lent his creativity to the film, with veteran Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Sabu Cyril as the production designer.

A UV Creations production, the film will be presented by T-Series and its Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

