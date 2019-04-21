National Football: Mizoram, Kerala register big wins

After a thrilling first day of action, the second day of the Junior Girls' National Championships, here on Sunday, featured five games as the first round of fixtures in the group stages came to a close.

Amid good football, and decided to make their games one-sided affairs by scoring 9 and 6 goals at will to outshine and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

The first match of the day saw Odisha take on at the in group E in an absorbing encounter. gave the lead in the 23rd minute, but Manisha Naik equalised for Odisha just a minute later with a smart header.

Both sides continued to push for the go-ahead goal. In the end, it was Odisha that prevailed 3-1, thanks to late goals from and substitute Barsha Mahakud in the 72nd and 80th minutes, respectively.

In group H, picked up three points in their opening clash against Punjab, scoring nine unopposed goals in the 90 minutes. scored a first-half hat-trick (6', 41', 45') while Lalnunsiami picked up a second-half brace (62', 87'). Also adding their name to the scoresheet were Vanlalnghaki (65'), K. Ngopaw Di (45+2'), (10') and (57').

joined them at the top of the table with a 6-0 win against Malavika P was the pick of the scorers -- finding the net on four occasions (2', 7', 36', 69') -- while substitute Pristy CA scored twice (76', 90+1') for her side.

In group F, began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Telangana. scored the opener in the 22nd minute for Bihar, which was followed by two smashing free-kicks from distance by in the 47th and 79th minutes.

Ravali R did grab a consolation goal for the Telangana side in the 66th minute but in the end, it was who went to the top of Group F after picking up three points.

In group G, semi-finalists from the previous edition, picked up three points with a clinical display against neighbours Chandigarh in the first match in the group.

A brace apiece from Manisha (12', 14') and (2', 61') put their team in the driver' seat and added the fifth in the 78th minute to set up a 5-0 scoreline.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)