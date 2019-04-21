Chennai ask Bangalore to bat (Toss)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper M.S. Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their return fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.
The visitors made two changes in their playing eleven as Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo replaced Sam Billings and Karn Sharma while A.B. de Villiers and Umesh Yadav came in for Heinrich Klaasen and Mohammed Siraj in the Bangalore team.
Playing XI:
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, M.S. Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (captain), A.B. de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav
