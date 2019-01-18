Naveen writes to Modi for special status to Odisha

Odisha on Friday once again wrote to demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for the coastal state.

In a letter to Modi, said with Odisha facing historical neglect by successive Central governments, as well as frequent natural calamities, the government has been demanding special status, which will supplement the efforts to transform the state.

"Odisha is registering a growth rate higher than the nation's growth rate. Providing SCS will further accelerate industrial development and in turn more jobs for our youth. Kindly consider Odisha's request as a unique one and support us in the fast-pace, inclusive development of the state," wrote.

"Our pace of transformation has been remarkable and our growth has been inclusive. Further, the nation benefits immensely from the natural resources of Odisha. In fact, the iron ore deposits and other minerals have contributed significantly to the nation building over the years," he added.

Making his case for special status, Patnaik said the unique geo-climatic conditions of Odisha make it vulnerable to multiple and recurring natural disasters.

During the period from 1900 to 2018, the state has experienced one or the other disaster like flood, cyclone, tornado or drought every year.

--IANS

cd/rs/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)