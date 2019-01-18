Meghalaya CM seeks exemption from coal mining Act

Chief Minister Conrad on Friday sought Rajnath Singh's intervention in getting exemption from the and Coal Mines Nationalisation Act to restore in the northeastern state at the earliest, said an here.

The (NGT) had banned coal in the state on April 17, 2014 citing unscientific practice.

During the meeting with Singh, admitted that there is a need to regulate in with special focus on safety of miners and environment, according to a statement issued by the (CMO) in the state capital.

"The ban on mining has affected the socio-economic condition of the people, who are dependent on coal, as well as loss of revenue generation for the state," the statement quoted as saying.

Mining and Geology Department gave a presentation to the in this regard and stressed the need for issuance of Presidential notification pertaining to exemption from certain provisions of the mining Act.

In fact, the has already exempted Meghalaya from the Acts, but the constitutional power to execute the provisions lies with the

Sangma also promised Singh that the state would adhere to all environmental and safety norms framed by the Centre if allowed to resume mining in the state.

He also made clear that technical committee constituted by the state for approving mining plan shall have representatives of the Central government, and the of would be free to inspect at any point of time, according to the statement.

The meeting was attended by nine-member delegation of legislators of the ruling government.

--IANS

rrk/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)