NCLT asks SEBI to conclude probe into Leela's asset sale

The bench of the (NCLT) has directed market regulator Sebi to conclude its investigation in the proposed sale of Hotel Venture's several assets to Brookfield by the next hearing on July 8.

The case was initiated by (ARC) against Hotel Venture, while the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) is carrying out the investigations on the proposed sale based on complaints from minority shareholders ITC and state-run (LIC).

The for Venture requested that the hearing be adjourned for four months as Sebi's probe is underway.

had, in March, announced its binding agreement with a (Brookfield)-sponsored private to sell four Leela owned hotels located at Bengaluru, Chennai, and and its property in

ITC moved the NCLT against Leela in April alleging "oppression and mismanagement", claiming that the deal between Leela and Brookfield was against the company and shareholder interests.

--IANS

rrb/sn/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)