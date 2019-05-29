SC: High Courts should know arrest possible for GST evasion

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that High Courts across the country should keep in mind that a person can be arrested for evasion of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the competent authority.

The apex court had earlier upheld a Telangana High Court verdict which declined to entertain a plea against the provision of arrest.

A vacation bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi observed that High Courts have not taken a consistent view on granting anticipatory bail to individuals accused for GST evasion.

The court also said that the matter be placed before a three-judge bench to decide on the scope of law regarding the power of arrest.

The court issued notice on a petition by the Centre seeking clarification on the powers of concerned officials under the GST Act to arrest an individual without registering an FIR.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 14:28 IST

