NDA to get 22 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan: IANS-CVOTER Exit Poll

The BJP seems to have held its ground in in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 with the CVOTER-IANS exit poll showing an NDA victory in 22 out of the 25 seats in the state.

The remaining three are seen going to the UPA or the Congress, as per the poll tracker. In the 2014 general election, the BJP swept all the 25 seats in the state.

Both the BJP and the contested all 25 seats.

Around 56.6 per cent votes are projected to have gone to the NDA while UPA may have received 33.7 per cent votes, followed by 9.7 per cent votes for others, it showed.

The western state was supposed to face an intense battle with the winning the state elections in late 2018. However, the exit poll outcome shows that it might be swept by the BJP yet again.

