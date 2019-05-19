Trinamool accuses CAPF of influencing voters, vandalism

Congress candidate from West Bengal's parliamentary constituency, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, on Sunday accused the central forces of vandalising her party's camp offices and influencing the people to cast their votes for the BJP in the Rajarhat- area near Kolkata.

"The CAPF personnel are intimidating the voters since morning. They are raising chants of and attacking our party activists, sitting in the camp offices. Many camp offices have been vandalised by central forces in spite of being set up at a permissible distance from the polling stations," Ghosh alleged.

"Moreover, some personnel are asking the voters to press the lotus sign on the EVMs. How can they openly influence the voters to vote for the BJP? I will not spare anyone if they support such acts of the CAPF," she said, issuing a threat to the officers posted there.

Meanwhile, another camp office of the state's ruling party at Dum Dum constituency's Kamarhati was allegedly vandalised by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), activists alleged.

"Voting was going on peacefully. There were no problems. Some of our party activists came near the polling station to provide drinking water to the voters in the queue. But the CAPF personnel beat them up and also vandalised our party's camp office completely.

"Some people have also been detained by the police," a female activist said.

