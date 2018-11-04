NDMC launches QR-enabled fridge magnets for digital payment of bills

The Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sunday launched a "smart" initiative wherein it will distribute quick response-enabled smiley fridge magnets to its consumers to facilitate digital payment of utility bills.

Powered by SignCatch - an IT and services company, the magnets will be personalised and each customer will have a unique QR Code mapped to their consumer account number, an statement said.

"There will be separate magnets provided by the to its consumers' doorstep for both and water bills," it added.

The consumers, an said, can stick these magnets on their refrigerators at home and use their to scan the QR Code on the magnet to pay their bills instantly.

"The QR Code will redirect the consumers to their current bill with an option to pay using any of the digital payment channels active with NDMC like credit/debit cards, net banking, wallet, and UPI," the said.

The NDMC said that these magnets would be extremely useful in cases where a consumer misplaces the pending paper bills.

The move will reduce collection costs and expedite revenue realisation.

In the first leg of its campaign, the NDMC aims to give the magnets to 25,000 of its and water consumers across Lutyens' Delhi, with plans to subsequently expand the coverage

