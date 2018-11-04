JUST IN
AAP, BJP activists clash at Signature Bridge opening

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ahead of the inauguration of the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, BJP and AAP activists clashed here on Sunday, with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari attacking AAP workers and punching a policeman who intervened.

Tiwari, also a Lok Sabha member, got into a scuffle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers before the function started at the bridge, leading to the violence.

The police brought the situation under control.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the disturbances at the inauguration "unprecedented".

"It is a Delhi government programme. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Delhi Police, ensure peace and order?" he tweeted.

Sisodia alleged that "some people" do not want the work of Signature Bridge completed under the Kejriwal regime.

Tiwari accused the AAP for attacking him after inviting for the event.

"I am thankful to Sisodia for inviting me. But why are they attacking me with goons?" he asked.

He said he was giving the credit for the bridge's completion to the AAP government.

"I also wanted to share this credit," he told the media.

