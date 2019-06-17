Neena, Soni redefine friendship goals with images

Gupta, Soni and Anu Ranjan have redefined friendship goals in a "then and now" photograph.

Soni on Monday took to and posted a photo-collage featuring a throwback image and a glimpse of their recent outing. "Then and now...Three girls on a couch," Soni captioned the collage.

Just last week, a photograph of and Soni's holiday went around Soni and have worked together in films like "Mandi" and "Trikal".

On the work front, Neena will next be seen in "Sooryavanshi" and "Panga".

--IANS

dc/rb/pcj

