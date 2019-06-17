Salman Khan pulls off a stunt to wish nephew

Superstar Salman pulled off a stunt to wish his nephew Yohan, the son of his brother Sohail

The entire family gathered at Sohail's home for Yohan's eighth birthday on Sunday.

Salman tweeted a video, where the "Dabangg" star is seen catching while his father Sohail jumped on the beanbag he was seated on.

"Happy birthday .. Dad's got your back and I got your front... but don't fly too high," Salman captioned the video, in which the "Slow Motion" song from Salman's latest release "Bharat" plays in the background.

On the front, Salman will next be seen in "Dabangg 3" and "Inshallah".

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)