Salman Khan pulls off a stunt to wish nephew

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Superstar Salman Khan pulled off a stunt to wish his nephew Yohan, the son of his brother Sohail Khan.

The entire Khan family gathered at Sohail's home for Yohan's eighth birthday on Sunday.

Salman tweeted a video, where the "Dabangg" star is seen catching Yohan while his father Sohail jumped on the beanbag he was seated on.

"Happy birthday Yohan... Dad's got your back and I got your front... but don't fly too high," Salman captioned the video, in which the "Slow Motion" song from Salman's latest release "Bharat" plays in the background.

On the Bollywood front, Salman will next be seen in "Dabangg 3" and "Inshallah".

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 15:12 IST

