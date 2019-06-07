Netherlands to meet Portugal in Nations League final

took another step in their resurgence as a power with a 3-1 victory over England in the second semifinal.

Netherlands, who failed to qualify for the 2016 Euro and the 2018 World Cup, on Thursday showed the potential of their new generation of talent at Afonso Henriques Stadium in Guimaraes, reports news.

Led by a core of players who already showed their potential by helping secure a berth in semifinals, the Oranje rallied from a 1-0 deficit at halftime and capitalised on a pair of shocking defensive miscues by the Three Lions in extra time.

England started stronger and opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark when found a hole in the Dutch squad's defence and was brought down in the area by 19-year-old star defender

Rashford then converted from the spot himself to give England a 1-0 lead.

Both teams then had golden opportunities to score before the intermission, with Dutch defender breaking up a new scoring opportunity for Rashford with an outstanding sliding tackle in the 37th minute and De Ligt botching a header from close range with the clock winding down.

After the intermission, England's Jadon Sancho squandered an opportunity on a close-range header in the 54th minute when he sent the ball straight at

That proved to be a costly miss, with the subsequently taking control of the contest after another young player, 22-year-old Donny van de Beek, and forward came on as substitutes.

That superiority was soon reflected on the scoreboard when De Lijt made up for his earlier mistake by rising up on a corner kick by Memphis Depay and heading the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal past net minder in the 73rd minute.

End-to-end action then ensued, with Van de Beek squandering a chance by sailing a shot over the crossbar and England having an apparent goal by waived off for offside after a VAR review.

Overtime was needed to break the deadlock, a 30-minute stretch in which a pair of English defensive blunders proved to be the difference.

First, had the ball stripped away at the edge of the penalty area by Depay due to some amateurish dribbling. Although the forward's shot was saved, Promes raced toward the rebound and his attempt went off the leg of and into the goal in the 97th minute.

then put the nail in the coffin at the 114th minute courtesy of another English defensive gaffe.

On the play, a heavy touch by after a questionable pass from Stones led to Promes scoring off a pass from Depay.

Next up for the young Netherlands side will be a date in Sunday's championship match with and Portugal, host of the final phase of the inaugural

England will square off earlier that same day against in the third-place playoff.

