Neymar testifies in rape allegation case

Soccer star Jr. has testified in an investigation before the into an alleged after he shared on a conversation and intimate photos of a woman who accused him of

On Thursday, the Saint Germain forward arrived at a police station here in a wheelchair after suffering an ankle ligament injury in a friendly between and ahead of the next week Copa America, which he will now miss.

Neymar, 27, was greeted by dozens of children at the gates of the police station, while inside he was approached by a throng of journalists who crowded around him.

The striker was called to testify before the after posting a video on on Saturday in which he showed a conversation with a woman who has accused him of and assault, as well as intimate photos of her, although they were partially blurred.

The incident allegedly took place at a hotel on May 15.

said he shared details of the conversation because he wanted to prove that he was victim of extortion by the Brazilian model.

After the publication of the video, which was later deleted by for violating the rules of the network, authorities opened an investigation against for alleged cybercrimes.

In it is a crime to offer, share, transmit, sell, distribute, publish or broadcast images or videos that contain sexual content by any means without the consent of the subject, with a potential prison sentence of one to five years, which can be increased in cases when a person did it for revenge or humiliation after having a sexual relationship.

The privacy and charge was made after Trindade went to police in last week to accuse Neymar of sexually assaulting her.

She told SBT in a televised interview on Wednesday that she was raped and assaulted by the Saint-Germain star in a hotel room last month.

"I was the victim of rape," she said, "An assault together with "

She said that Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, had paid for her to travel to Paris from Brazil and had paid for her hotel.

She said that when he arrived at the hotel on May 15, he was aggressive, drunk and refused to stop, despite her pleas.

Trindade's lawyer, Danilo Garcia de Andrade, appeared Thursday at a police station in and announced that her client would give a new statement to the authorities on Friday.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)