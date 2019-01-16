JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

British pound rebounds after Brexit deal voted down

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

Business Standard

Never thought of having successful acting career: Shalini Arora

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Shalini Arora says she had never thought of having such a successful acting career.

"I have been enjoying my acting career for a decade now. I never thought of having such a successful acting career. I shifted to Mumbai after my marriage and was enjoying my life as a housemaker," Shalini said in a statement.

"Then my friend asked me to give auditions. I tried and got the role. I'm happy that I got to do popular shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'," she added.

She is currently seen in the TV show "Ishq Subhan Allah".

--IANS

nn/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements