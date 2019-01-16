Never thought of having successful acting career: Shalini Arora

says she had never thought of having such a successful acting career.

"I have been enjoying my acting career for a decade now. I never thought of having such a successful acting career. I shifted to after my marriage and was enjoying my life as a housemaker," said in a statement.

"Then my friend asked me to give auditions. I tried and got the role. I'm happy that I got to do popular shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Pavitra Rishta' and ' Hum'," she added.

She is currently seen in the TV show "Ishq Subhan Allah".

--IANS

nn/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)