Never thought of having successful acting career: Shalini Arora

Actress Shalini Arora says she had never thought of having such a successful acting career.
"I have been enjoying my acting career for a decade now. I never thought of having such a successful acting career. I shifted to Mumbai after my marriage and was enjoying my life as a housemaker," Shalini said in a statement.
"Then my friend asked me to give auditions. I tried and got the role. I'm happy that I got to do popular shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'," she added.
She is currently seen in the TV show "Ishq Subhan Allah".
