Jaden Smith to perform in India in February

American is set to perform songs from his debut album "Syre" during his maiden gig in in February.

He will perform here as part of the multi-genre Vh1 Supersonic festival.

Artistes like American producer-DJ Marshmello, British and drum and bass band will also be a part of the sixth edition of the fest, which will be held on February 16 and 17 at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune.

"Jaden Smith, Two Door Cinema Club, Gaiser and Breathe Carolina all play their first ever gigs in at the sixth edition of our festival in Pune," the of Vh1 Supersonic, Nikhil Chinapa, said in a statement.

" return to Vh1 Supersonic with the release of their brand new album 'Toast To Our Differences' which drops on January 25. I'm incredibly excited to know that fans are going to experience an avalanche of new music, new genres and brand new experiences at our festival in Pune," he added.

Saugato Bhowmik, Business Head, and Products, Viacom18, also said: "It is a matter of great joy to welcome to along with the likes of and Two to curate a multi-genre festival that offers the best of EDM, Live, Techno and much mor"."

--IANS

nn/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)