Nippon Foundation launches Global Appeal 2019 to end stigma against leprosy patients

The on Wednesday organised its annual event, Global Appeal 2019, to campaign against the stigma and against patients.

The event was organised here in collaboration with Sasakawa-India Foundation (S-ILF).

"At a 'Dialogue on Leprosy', held as part of the Global Appeal 2019, discussion was focussed on former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's historic verdict on and the way forward," a joint statement by and S-ILF said.

A bench led by Justice Misra in September last year directed the states and union territories to undertake awareness programmes on the curability of leprosy and said that there should not be any or isolation of leprosy patients in treatment and education.

"The appeal was read in the presence of the for Law, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and John Denton, Secretary General, It aims at bringing international attention to the stigma and unjust treatment that still affects those affected by this fully curable disease," the statement added.

In recent months, other than the judgment, the has taken concrete steps to ensure that the difficulties faced by leprosy affected people for both finger print and retina identification for Aadhaar cards are overcome, the statement said.

--IANS

rrb/oeb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)