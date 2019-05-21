No illegal transporting of EVMs in Punjab: Electoral Office

There has been no illegal transportation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Punjab, officials here said on Tuesday.
Refuting reports on social media about the transportation of EVMs in Phagwara town, a senior electoral officer told IANS that all the EVMs used during Sunday's voting in the state have been stored safely as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.
He said all arrangements have been made, including foolproof security, to conduct the counting of ballots at designated centres on May 23.
Punjab voters voted to elect all their 13 Lok Sabha MPs on May 19.
