Nokia 3.2 smartphone now in India

HMD Global, the house of phones, on Tuesday launched the 3.2 with a 6.26-inch HD+ display and about two-day battery life in

While the 2GB RAM+16GB internal storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 8,990, the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant would cost Rs 10,790.

"From biometric face unlock and AI-powered features like 'Adaptive Battery' to a more modern and personal way to interact with your through the dedicated button, you won't be held back by the 3.2," said Ajey Mehta, and Country Head-India,

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 429 chipset and runs 9 Pie.

The 2 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two major OS updates, as guaranteed in the One programme.

The is available in black and in top across and on Nokia's website from May 23.

--IANS

rp/na

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)