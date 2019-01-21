No plan to increase OBC quota from 14% to 27%: Jharkhand CM

on Monday ruled out the possibility of increasing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from the existing 14 to 27 per cent.

The said this while responding to a question raised by Vikas Morcha -Prajatantrik (JVM-P) MLA Pradeep Yadav during Question Hour in the state Assembly.

"The government has announced to implement the 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weak sections in the general category. But does it plan to increase the OBC quota from 14 to 27 per cent? the MLA had asked.

In response, the said: "For the last 67 years, no was concerned about the economically weak people belonging to the general category. It was who gave the 10 per cent reservation. The BJP does not indulge in any .. But there is no proposal before the to increase the OBC quota."

Every Monday when the House is in session, Question Hour runs from 12 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. during which MLAs can question Das on any policy matter.

In Jharkhand, tribals, OBC and Scheduled Castes are given reservation of 27, 14 and 11 per cent, respectively.

--IANS

ns/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)