NCW sends notice to BJP MLA over remarks on Mayawati

The (NCW) on Monday sent a notice to BJP MLA for her disparaging remarks against (BSP)

Singh, who represents Mughalsarai in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, at a rally on Saturday called "worse than a transgender" and accused her of being an "opportunist" for aligning with once arch rival (SP).

The Commission said that the remarks were "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general" and condemned such irresponsible and disparaging views of persons holding responsible positions.

It also asked Singh to provide a satisfactory explanation on the matter, but did not specify a date.

The NCW's action comes a day after Singh apologised, saying she did not intend to insult anyone.

--IANS

