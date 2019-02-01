No tax for individual incomes up to Rs 5 lakh

-
In a bonanza for the country's middle class in an election year, the government on Friday proposed tax exemption for individual annual incomes of Rs 5 lakh.
Presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20, acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposed doubling the standard deduction threshold for individual annual incomes from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
