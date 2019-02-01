No tax for individual incomes up to Rs 5 lakh

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

In a bonanza for the country's middle class in an election year, the government on Friday proposed tax exemption for individual annual incomes of Rs 5 lakh.

Presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20, acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposed doubling the standard deduction threshold for individual annual incomes from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:56 IST

