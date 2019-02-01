Government announces 'Kamdhenu Yojana' for cows

on Friday announced that the Centre will set up "Kamdhenu Yojna" for the welfare of cows.

"The government will do whatever is necessary for the honour and protection of cows," he said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

