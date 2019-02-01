JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

2% interest subvention for MSMEs on loan up to Rs 1 cr

Goyal announces mega pension scheme for unorganised sector workers

Business Standard

Government announces 'Kamdhenu Yojana' for cows

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that the Centre will set up "Kamdhenu Yojna" for the welfare of cows.

"The government will do whatever is necessary for the honour and protection of cows," he said while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

--IANS

rak/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements