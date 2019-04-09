Modi woos women, first-time voters in Tamil Nadu

Criticising the and the DMK for being anti-woman, Narendra Modi, here on Tuesday, said his government's schemes had benefited the women and time has come for women to led the development.

Addressing a rally, Modi said: "The and the DMK are anti-women parties. The leaders have made worst statements against women."

On the DMK, Modi said the was patriarchal. "Never forget how badly the DMK leaders treated Jayalalithaa (late of Tamil Nadu)," he said.

Citing the and the housing for the poor, Modi said they have benefited the women across the nation.

Harping on the women theme, he said the government had increased the maternity leave to 26 weeks from 12 weeks under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Turning to the first-time voters, Modi said, "These elections are special. My young friends born in 21st century will be taking part in democratic process for the first time," and urged them to vote for a higher cause and make the occasion memorable.

Seeking their vote for the BJP, Modi said: "Send out a message that you believe in developmental, not in divisive and dynastic " The 2019 Lok Sabha elections would decide India's direction in the 21st century, he added.

"These elections are a contest between pro-people NDA and anti-people opposition. The NDA promises stable government, while the opposition government will be unstable. This is a fight between our mission of serving the poor against opposition wanting to capture power," Modi claimed.

On security issues, Modi said the NDA government accorded top priority to defence and security, while the opposition lacked any plan.

Recalling the serial bomb blast that rocked in 1998, Modi said the people know what the Congress government at the Centre and the DMK government in did then. "Today's is different. Anyone who dares to attack will get a strong response. We will pay back in the same coin with compound interest," Modi remarked.

Wondering about the opposition's suspicion on the actuality of the surgical strike and the air attack on terror camps, Modi said had a special role to play in the nation's security. The defence corridor, coming up in Tamil Nadu, would attract huge investments and provide jobs, he added.

Coming back to his pet agenda, Modi asked was it a crime to be a nationalist. "I want to tell the opposition it's our nationalism that ensured that every Indian family has a bank account; that launched world's largest healthcare scheme; that motivated us to provide the to over 18,000 villages; that led us to launch pension scheme for 42 crore Indians; enabled us to provide 1.5 crore homes for poor," he said.

"We were nationalists, we are nationalist and we will be nationalist. The Congress manifesto is a document that all anti- forces were waiting for. It made all terrorists happy," the said.

On the Congress manifesto, Modi said it didn't say a single word about middle class, and added, "A vote for that party is a vote for higher taxes." Modi said hatred of the Congress for middle class was not new as a asked why the middle class was worried about price rise.

The said the middle class was the backbone of the country and the NDA government had kept the prices under check. "We will ensure that the hard-earned money and the talent of middle class are devoted to empowerment of India. If the Congress and allies raise your taxes, they will also destroy your culture and tradition," Modi said.

