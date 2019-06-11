Nripendra Misra, P.K. Mishra granted extension with cabinet minister ranks

-
ALSO READ
Nripendra Misra, P K Mishra to continue as PS, Addl PS to PM with cabinet minister rank
Nripendra Mishra appointed Principal Secretary, P K Mishra Additional Principal Secretary to PM Modi
Bhaskar Khulbe re-employed as secretary to PM for six months
Modi meets officials and staff of PMO
Cabinet contenders greet Shah ahead of Modi's swearing-in
-
Senior IAS officers Nripendra Misra and P.K. Mishra have been given extension as Principal Secretary and Additional Principal Secretary, respectively, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with effect from May 31. The two have also been assigned Cabinet minister ranks.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of the two officials (retired), stating that their appointment will be "co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier".
During the term of their office, the two officials will be assigned the rank of "Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence", said a Ministry of Personnel order.
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, who oversaw at least two cross-border military actions during the last five years, was on June 3 accorded an upgrade in his level to the Cabinet minister rank along with an extension of five years, co-terminus with the tenure of the Prime Minister.
--IANS
rak/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU