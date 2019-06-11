Aviation scam: ED quizzes Praful Patel for 10 hours

The (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Civil Aviation here for over 10 hours in connection with a probe into the losses suffered by under the alleged multi-crore aviation scam.

This was Patel's second appearance before the agency in connection with the case. The has been called again for questioning on Wednesday.

He was questioned for over eight hours on Monday by the ED. The case follows a criminal complaint registered by the ED over alleged irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines that purportedly led to losses for

Patel has denied any wrongdoing. The ED has already questioned several officials and also recorded statements of the then Civil Aviation and others involved in processing and finalising the agreements.

Patel was the Civil Aviation in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2011, when the merger of Air India and took place.

According to senior ED officials, the agency asked Patel about Air India and the ministry officials who favoured foreign airlines by giving up profit-making routes and timings.

The ED officials also sought details of Patel's and details of his properties. Patel's questioning has come over a month after the ED filed its final report in the alleged aviation scam.

In its May 1 chargesheet, the ED named and alleged that he finalised various communications addressed to Patel on behalf of and

Talwar, currently in judicial custody, was extradited to India from the United Arab (UAE) in January this year.

The ED probe encompasses the Air India- merger, purchase of 111 aircraft from and for Rs 70,000 crore, ceding of profitable routes and schedules to private airlines, and opening of training institutes with foreign investment.

It is also investigating how the money received in Talwar's accounts was transferred to government employees, including those in the civil aviation ministry.

--IANS

aks/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)